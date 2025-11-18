After BTS’ HYBE, G-Dragon’s Galaxy Corp to enter Indian market? Here’s what we know

India is becoming the hottest country in the eyes of K-pop entertainment companies, and the news couldn’t come soon enough for the fans. It seems that Galaxy Corp., which houses G-Dragon and is behind productions like the famed Netflix reality TV show, Physical: 100, is eyeing India for its new branch.

G-Dragon’s company eyes its Indian arm

Galaxy Corporation currently has its offices in Japan, the US, and Hong Kong, as well as a virtual branch in Singapore. With India adding to the bunch, a solid task force presents itself at the core of K-pop, backed by the agency’s experience. A source shared with The Korea Herald, “Galaxy Corp.’s business division is conducting market research related to entry into India and is also working on establishing an Indian subsidiary. At the end of last year, G-Dragon’s team also inquired locally about concert demand and performance guarantees for the artist’s solo show.”

If it comes true, the Seoul-based entertainment tech firm would become the second one to enter the Indian market after HYBE launched its office in Mumbai earlier this year. The close to one and a half billion population in the South Asian country is expected to welcome it with a warm reception, with the first of its displays being eyed via a Jungkook exhibition. GOLDEN : The Moments is all set to run at the Mehboob Studios in Mumbai.

The BIGBANG leader was the first artist under their roster, with actor Song Kang Ho and internet personality Kim Jong Kook joining the list this year. Meanwhile, G-Dragon sold out his 2025 Ubermensch world tour and has had a fabulous time hopping around, performing his music.

BIGBANG is also said to be preparing for a 2026 comeback, with all three members- G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Daesung, expected to join. The group was announced as one of the headliners at the upcoming Coachella in 2026. Also, the Melon Music Awards 2025 announced that BIGBANG's G-Dragon will be joining the lineup, all set to happen at Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome on December 20.

