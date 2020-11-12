After BTS member Jimin, Suga's brother shares Yoongi's health update; Says rapper 'must be stronger' than him

BTS member Suga recently underwent surgery for his shoulder more than a week ago. His brother Min Geumjae has now shared an update about Yoongi's health.

BTS member Suga recently underwent shoulder surgery. The rapper was diagnosed with a posterior labral tear of his left shoulder in 2019 which caused him bouts of pain and prevented him from raising his arms high. Yoongi felt it was important to sought treatment for him to prepare for his military service and post-service career. Big Hit Entertainment, in a statement last week, said that the decision to undergo surgery was taken after extensive discussions. Soon after Suga assured fans that he is resting and will be back into action soon.

Almost a week since the surgery, Suga's fellow group member Jimin assured fans that Yoongi was recovering. Now, Suga's older brother Min Geumjae shared an update about the BTS member's health. In a now-deleted photo on Instagram, Koreaboo reported that Geumjae shared a picture of Robot Taekwon V, a popular Korean animated film revolving around a superhero robot, and said that the Daechwita hitmaker was recovering well. He also added that he feels Yoongi might be stronger than him and he admires him. "He’s recovering well. He must be a stronger man than I am. I admire him," his caption read.

The update comes after Jimin revealed that Suga has been messaging the septet about his day. The singer assured the ARMY that Yoongi is getting better and that he misses the ARMY. He requested the fandom to be supportive. "Suga decided to get the treatment early before his health got worse because he wants to be with you for a very long time. If you wait just a little bit, you’ll see him back and healthy soon," he said during his recent YouTube Live session, as per a translation by Soompi.

We hope Suga returns soon! Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Credits :KoreabooSoompi

