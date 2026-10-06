After BTS, Stray Kids Reveal They Did Not Submit Their Music for the Grammy Awards 2027

Popular K-pop boy band Stray Kids has confirmed that the group has decided not to submit any music for the 69th Grammy Awards in 2027. On October 2, Sports Kyunghyang reported that Stray Kids did not submit any work before the August 21 deadline.

Under Grammy rules, works that are not formally submitted cannot be considered for nominations or appear on the voting ballot.

Stray Kids to not submit music for 69th Grammy Awards

Following the report, a JYP Entertainment representative confirmed, “ Stray Kids did not submit any work to the Grammys.” However, the agency did not provide a specific reason for the decision or comment on whether it was related to the creation of the new Asian Pop category.

The decision has drawn attention as all eight Stray Kids members were invited to join the Recording Academy as voting members this year, making them eligible to participate in the voting process for Grammy nominees and winners.

For those unaware, the Recording Academy introduced a new Best Asian Pop Music Performance category for the 2027 awards. Some major K-pop acts have viewed the new category as a way of isolating and sidelining Asian and K-pop artists into a regional or linguistic category rather than allowing them to compete in mainstream categories such as Song of the Year or Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

The Recording Academy confirmed that it would move forward with the controversial category despite the criticism and pushback. Following the decision, BTS initiated a complete boycott of the 2027 Grammy Awards by announcing that none of their music would be submitted for consideration.

All seven members of the boy band shared identical statements on Instagram, officially withdrawing their work from consideration. Now, Stray Kids have also decided not to submit their music for the Grammy Awards .

The 69th Grammy Awards are scheduled to take place on February 7, 2027.

Stray Kids are currently headlining their massive Run It World Tour, which spans major stadium venues across North America, Latin America and Europe.

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