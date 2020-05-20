After The Forgotten Army, Karanvir Malhotra opens up on his film debut with Netflix's What Are The Odds?

Karanvir Malhotra, who has cemented his spot in the OTT space by starring in series like Selection Day and The Forgotten Army, opened up about his debut film What Are The Odds.

Netflix has been serving some binge-worthy content in recent times and it is all set to take it a notch higher with Abhay Deol's latest film 'What Are The Odds?'. Giving us a break from heavy and gritty crime thrillers, What Are The Odds revolves around two teenagers and is a slice of life film. Starring Abhay Deol, Delhi Crime's Yashaswini Dayama and The Forgotten Army's Karanvir Malhotra, the film's trailer looks all things fun. With this film, actor Karanvir Malhotra will be making his debut into films and the young star is glad that it is a light and fun feature movie.

Karanvir, who has cemented his spot in the OTT space by starring in series like Selection Day and The Forgotten Army, revealed that he is excited to be part of a film that people can just sit back and enjoy. "We’re living in extraordinary times and we all are extremely overwhelmed by the happenings around us. I think my role as an actor and entertainer is to help people escape their reality so I’m glad that my first feature is a light, fun and slice of life film about two teenagers and the extraordinary events that happen within the span of a day," he told India TV.

Speaking a little about his character, Karanvir revealed, ,"I play the character of Ashwin who is a ‘good boy’ but certainly not conventional. The film’s tone is playful and fanciful hence even a straightforward character like Ashwin had to be played with a lighter shade. There’s always a feeling of nostalgia and euphoria simultaneously when you play a character younger than you."

He also revealed that working with Abhay Deol has been the icing on the cake. "Working with Yashaswini was a treat. Her ideas are ingenious and I learnt heaps from her as she’s a natural. Not just that, getting to work with Abhay was icing on the cake. I have always admired his craft and his ability to pick up unconventional roles and narratives staying within the framework of mainstream Bollywood. His sense of humour and impeccable demeanour make him the star he is," Karanvir revealed. What Are The Odds premieres today, May 20 on Netflix.

