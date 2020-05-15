After INOX, PVR expresses disappointment over producers releasing films on streaming platforms

PVR Pictures has now issued a statement and also expressed its concern over big ticket films with leading actors heading to OTT platforms. Read PVR's full statement below.

Hours after multiplex cinema chain INOX expressed its displeasure over producers heading to streaming platforms to release their films, PVR Pictures has now issued a statement and also expressed its concern over the matter. In the past few days, films like Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan's Gulabo Sitabo, Vidya Balan's Shakuntala Devi have been slated for an OTT release on Amazon Prime Video amid the coronavirus outbreak.

An official statement from Kamal Gianchandani, CEO, PVR Pictures, reads:

"As PVR we believe that the theatrical release is the best way for audiences to experience the labor and creative genius of our filmmakers. This has been so for decades and not just in India but globally. The ongoing COVID-19 crisis has caused an unfortunate shutdown of cinemas. We are confident, once we get to the other side of this crisis, there would be enough and more pent up demand from cine-goers who have been cooped up at homes for the last many weeks. We are likely to see demand by force on a sustained basis, once we reopen. Needless to say, we are disappointed with some of our Producers deciding to go straight to the streaming platform/s. We were hoping that the Producers would accede to our request to hold back their film’s release till cinemas reopen. That said, this is not the first time films are being premiered on a streaming platform/s. Cinema exhibition has regularly faced competition from new emerging distribution platforms over the last many years, and it has continued to enjoy cine-goers patronage and affinity. I would also like to use this opportunity to express our appreciation for all the producers who have publicly voiced their support for the theatrical platform and have decided to reschedule their releases to accommodate the reopening of cinemas."

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Gulabo Sitabo will premiere on Amazon on 12 June, 2020, and will be available in 200 countries and territories worldwide. Whereas, the release date of Shakuntala Devi is yet to be announced.

