After It's Okay To Not Be Okay, Kim Soo Hyun to play a sociopath? Star offered American Psycho adaptation

After essaying the sweet caretaker in It's Okay To Not Be Okay, Kim Soo Hyun has been offered to play a sociopath in the Korean adaptation of American Psycho.

Kim Soo Hyun has proved once again that he is a bankable star! The South Korean actor was the talk of the town earlier this year courtesy his show It's Okay To Not Be Okay. The tvN drama was his first drama since the completion of his compulsory military training. While the actor won everyone's heart as the "safety pin" to Seo Ye Ji on the drama, it seems like the actor could prepare to send shivers down our spine with his possible next drama.

According to Sports Chosun, Kim Soo Hyun has been offered to play the role of a sociopath in an upcoming drama. If he agrees, Kim Soo Hyun will play the lead in the drama. It has been reported that the drama is titled Finger and is the Korean adaptation of Hollywood movie American Psycho. The OG movie revolved around an interior designer who seems perfect but hides a sociopath killer within him.

The Hollywood film was directed by Mary Harron and saw Christian Bale in the lead. The movie also sees Bret Easton Ellis, Jared Leto and Willem Dafoe. The international black comedy film has received impressive reviews from viewers. The Korean adaptation will be directed by Tune in for Love director Jung Ji Woo. The series will be a Netflix original.

If things go as per plan, the project will be released on the online streaming platform by 2021. Do you think Kim Soo Hyun would make an impressive sociopath? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Credits :Sports Chosun

