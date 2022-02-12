After Jisoo and Jennie, BLACKPINK’s Rosé receives a birthday wish from Beyoncé

BLINKs and BeyHive, it's time to assemble! On February 12, 2022, BLACKPINK member Rosé rang in her 25th birthday. Wishes poured in from multiple sources including her fellow members Jisoo, Jennie and Lisa who reminisced through images. Other people in the industry also hopped in to send their best wishes, which the singer further shared on her own social media.

A very special wish among the millions of others came in from the Queen Bee herself. Beyoncé’s website shared a birthday wish for the ‘On The Ground’ singer. The update read a simple ‘HAPPY BIRTHDAY ROSÉ’ alongside a baby picture of Rosé. The BLACKPINK member can be seen looking at the camera donning a blue hat and an adorable expression.

This has been a dream come true as fans noted that the ‘R’ singer has been an avid fan of Beyoncé ever since she was young and this acknowledgement might actually mean a lot to her personally. We could not agree more as Beyoncé has inspired many women in music and we hope this shoutout leads to something bigger.

The post has been a trend on the American rapper’s website that ensures to publish birthday wishes to famous artists around the world. With this, Rosé becomes the third BLACKPINK member as Jisoo and Jennie were also featured previously on their respective birthdays.

