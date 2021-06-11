After Law School, Go Yoo Jung to be part of upcoming big production drama Moving

The actress joins a noteworthy cast of this exciting drama. Read more to find out!

Rising actress Go Yoon Jung has been added to the cast of the new highly-anticipated drama ‘Moving’. The drama series will be directed by Park In Jae and the screenwriting is by Kang Full. This JTBC drama has already attracted attention from the audience for its high production budget of 50 billion KRW (around 32.8 lakh rupees or 44.9 million USD). Go Yoon Jung will be joining an already strong lineup of actors like Jo In Sung, Han Hyo Joo, Ryu Seung Ryong and Kim Sung Kyun.

‘Moving’ is a fantasy drama focused on a group of high school students who have many secrets buried within them. It is based on the webtoon of the same name written by Kang Full. The director of the drama was changed from Mo Wan II, who has directed ‘The World Of Married’, to Park In Jae. Park In Jae has directed works like ‘Kingdom Season 2’ and ‘The Mayor’. This will also be a grand comeback of Han Hyo Joo to the small screen after MBC’s ‘W’.

Go Yoon Jung, who has displayed her proficient acting skills through recent dramas ‘Sweet Home’ and ‘Law School’, debuted back in 2019 as Kim So Hyun in tvN’s ‘He is Psychometric’. She is also a part of the upcoming Netflix film ‘Seoul Vibe’. Before acting in dramas she modelled for several commercials. With an already stellar cast, the addition of Go Yoon Jung is extremely intriguing and stirring for fans who are waiting for this drama. It is set to release sometime later in this year.

