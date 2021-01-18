  1. Home
After Mumbai, FIR registered against Saif Ali Khan starrer Tandav in Lucknow for hurting religious sentiments

The Lucknow FIR has been filed against Amazon Prime's India head of original content Aparna Purohit, director Ali Abbas Zafar, producer Himanshu Krishna Mehra and writer Gaurav Solanki among others.
A day after security outside Saif Ali Khan's Mumbai home was beefed up due to the outrage over his new web series Tandav, the makers have been slapped with another notice. Turns out, another  First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Tandav's creators in Lucknow. As per ANI, the FIR specifically names Amazon Prime's India head of original content Aparna Purohit, director Ali Abbas Zafar, producer Himanshu Krishna Mehra and writer Gaurav Solanki among others. 

The FIR has been filed at Hazratganj Kotwali in Lucknow as the above mentioned people have been accused of hurting religious sentiments. On Sunday, a similar complaint was filed in Mumbai by Maharashtra BJP MLA Ram Kadam for allegedly "insulting Hindu gods and goddesses". The news was confirmed by ANI as Kadam, while speaking to the news wire agency, demanded strict action against the show's creators.    

Not just that, BJP MP Manoj Kotak wrote to Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar, requesting him to ban Tandav. In his letter to Javdekar, Kotal wrote that shows on OTT are "full of sex, violence, drugs, abuse and hate (and) sometimes also hurt sentiments of Hindus."

On the other hand, the I&B Ministry has now called upon Amazon Prime India's officials over the controversy and sought an explanation. Not just politicians, even netizens have been rallying by trending 'Ban Tandav Now' and 'Boycott Bollywood'.  

ALSO READ: Tandav: Amazon Prime India Officials summoned by I&B Ministry over controversy around the web series

ANI

