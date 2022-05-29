After Obi-Wan Kenobi, here's a lineup of Star Wars' upcoming shows including Ahsoka and Mandalorian Season 3

Star Wars fans are in for a treat as the franchise's latest show, Obi-Wan Kenobi released on May 27. The show has Ewan McGregor return as the Jedi master after 17 years since he was seen in the Star Wars film. At the recently held Star Wars convention in California, the franchise's other series were also announced including the release dates for Ahsoka and more.

Following the release of Obi-Wan Kenobi, one of the most-awaited shows also happens to be the third season of The Mandalorian. Fans have been waiting to get a glimpse of Baby Yoda aka Grogu again and they will have to wait another year for the same. As announced in the convention, the third installment which began filming in October 2021 will debut in February 2023.

Another show that fans have been excited for also includes Ahsoka starring Rosario Dawson which will release its first season. The show will also star Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ivanna Sakhno, and Natasha Liu Bordizzo. Hayden Christensen will also be reprising his role as Anakin Skywalker for an Obi-Wan crossover. The series will premiere in 2023.

Skeleton Crew is also another show that will be starring Jude Law is also among the franchise's upcoming show alongside Lando have also been announced to be in the works. Among animated shows, it was reported by Deadline that Young Jedi Adventure and Tales Of The Jedi were revealed during the four-day Star Wars Celebration 2022. As for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, the show premiered its first two episodes on May 27 and will now follow a weekly release format ahead.

