After Our Unwritten Seoul, Park Jinyoung’s romance drama Shining with Kim Min Ju locks March 6 premiere

Park Jinyoung is all set to be back with another romance K-drama. On January 27, the upcoming JTBC release, Shining (literal title), announced its premiere date with a new poster. The romantic youth melodrama will premiere on March 6, 2026.

Shining confirms release date with new update

Upcoming Korean drama, Shining, will be available to watch on TV screens from March 6, 2026, onwards, as revealed today. The show will star Park Jinyoung and Kim Min Ju in the leading roles of Yeon Tae Seo and Mo Eun Ah, who develop their love from their teenage years to adulthood. Check out the poster below.

On Tuesday, the makers of the upcoming show confirmed that Shining would be released this March, alongside a new poster for the same. It showed the two leads, presumably Park Jinyoung and Kim Min Ju, sitting beside each other under a tree, at the edge of a dirt road, looking down at a field full of what appears to be grass. Their backpacks can be seen lying beside them as they seem to be conversing. It reads, ‘Us, who were special,’ forecasting the story that awaits the viewers.

Shining storyline

According to what is known as of now, Shining talks about two young individuals who grow up with very distinct lives but begin to grow fond of each other. Yeon Tae Seo, a train conductor, is upright and a known realist who believes in his own actions over hypothetical situations. He used to be in love with a girl named Mo Eun Ah when he was 19. She was a bright high schooler and had a charming personality. As an adult, she went from being a hotelier to the manager of a traditional-style stay in Seoul. The two cross paths once again and begin to develop long-forgotten feelings for each other.

The K-drama will be directed by Kim Yoon Jin of Our Beloved Summer fame and written by Lee Sook Yeon, known for the work in A Piece of Your Mind. Shining will hit the screens this March on JTBC.

ALSO READ: Our Unwritten Seoul: GOT7's Park Jinyoung reveals how he turned quiet for Park Bo Young starrer, 'Deep emotional scars...'