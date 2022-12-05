After PSY, BTS’ Suga is now second male Korean in YouTube history to have hit 400 million views on 'Daechwita'

It is a big day for BTS fans! On December 4, the music video “Daechwita,” which Suga released under the name Agust D, surpassed 400 million views on YouTube. With this, Suga is now the only the second Korean male soloist in history to surpass 400 million views with a non-OST music video on YouTube. The first position, for those unaware, was bagged by PSY for the song ‘Gangnam Style’ which has now crossed over 1 billion (which is a 1000 million) views.

Soon after this development broke out, it is evident that netizens can’t keep calm. It is trending at the moment. Many fans of BTS have begun commenting on this development.

One fan wrote, “CONGRATS AGUST D. DAECHWITA 400M VIEWS. #Daechwita400MViews”

Another fan wrote, “Congrats AgustD. Congrats SUGA. It’s a really great MV n song that till now still impressed GP. #Daechwita400MViews #Daechwita400MViews #Suchwita 5dec10pmkst”

Speaking in detail, Suga first unveiled the music video for “Daechwita” on May 22, 2020 and within just over 2 years, 6 months, and 12 days, it has hit the 400 million mark.