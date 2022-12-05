After PSY, BTS’ Suga is now second male Korean in YouTube history to have hit 400 million views on 'Daechwita'

On December 4, the music video “Daechwita,” which Suga released under the name Agust D, surpassed 400 million views on YouTube. Have a look at the details here.

by Mansi Mathur   |  Published on Dec 05, 2022 02:37 AM IST  |  1.8K
On December 4, the music video “Daechwita” surpassed 400 million views on YouTube. (Image Credit: Reuters)
On December 4, the music video “Daechwita” surpassed 400 million views on YouTube. (Image Credit: Reuters)

It is a big day for BTS  fans! On December 4, the music video “Daechwita,” which Suga released under the name Agust D, surpassed 400 million views on YouTube. With this, Suga is now the only the second Korean male soloist in history to surpass 400 million views with a non-OST music video on YouTube. The first position, for those unaware, was bagged by PSY for the song ‘Gangnam Style’ which has now crossed over 1 billion (which is a 1000 million) views. 

BTS’ Suga is now second male Korean in YouTube history to have hit 400 million views on 'Daechwita'

Soon after this development broke out, it is evident that netizens can’t keep calm. It is trending at the moment. Many fans of BTS have begun commenting on this development. 

One fan wrote, “CONGRATS AGUST D. DAECHWITA 400M VIEWS. #Daechwita400MViews”

Another fan wrote, “Congrats AgustD. Congrats SUGA. It’s a really great MV n song that till now still impressed GP. #Daechwita400MViews  #Daechwita400MViews #Suchwita 5dec10pmkst”

Speaking in detail, Suga first unveiled the music video for “Daechwita” on May 22, 2020 and within just over 2 years, 6 months, and 12 days, it has hit the 400 million mark.

BTS enter the Top 10 of Billboard's Year-End album sales chart

Recently, Billboard announced the Top Album Sale Charts of the Year. In this list, BTS bagged the fifth spot. Meanwhile, we have a bit of basic information for those who are completely clueless about BTS. 

BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a South Korean boy band consisting of 7 members namely Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook respectively. 

Also Read: BTS and TWICE in the Top 10 of BillBoard’s Year-End album sales chart

 

Advertisement
Credits: Twitter Trends

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!