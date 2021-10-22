After Twitter exchange with Penn Badgley, Cardi B pitches a role for herself in You Season 4

If Cardi B and Penn Badgley's cute internet friendship was any less amazing, the rapper has now pitched a role for herself on his famed Netflix series You. In a recent tweet, Cardi explained the plotline that could feature her in a new season and it sounds incredible. The streaming platform also joined in on the fun as they changed their bio to, "Petition to get Cardi B to guest star in Season 4 of You!"

Taking to Twitter, Cardi B shared the chic role that she would love to play if she appears on You and wrote, "So it's episode 1 and I'm at Paris Fashion week shutting it down! I turn around and there stands YOU. Ok finish it off @netflix." The streaming platform then responded to the singer by continuing the plotline with her song lyrics.

Considering the third season of the show ended in Paris, Cardi B's storyline seems quite a plausible one. Cardi has already showed off her amazing acting skills in Hustlers and F9 and fans think she would be the guest appearance the series certainly needs after all the amazing chemistry teased between her and Badgley through their exchanges.

So it’s episode 1 and I’m at Paris Fashion week shutting it down! I turn around and there stands YOU



Ok finish it off @netflixpic.twitter.com/Y0TEKwlPbQ — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 21, 2021

After chatting up with each other via Twitter, Cardi and Penn also changed their Twitter display photos to each other's pictures. It all started with the WAP singer reacting to a clip where Badgley spoke about her. Cardi responded saying, "OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS ME !!!OMMMGGGG!!!!!! Yoooo like I'm famous" which then irked a reaction from Badgely who expressed shock over the singer's comment.

