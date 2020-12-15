After UP10TION members Bitto and Kogyeol, Xiao tests positive for COVID 19; Agency CONFIRMS he's asymptomatic

UP10TION member Xiao tests positive for COVID-19. He becomes the third member, after Bitto and Kogyeol, to test positive for the virus.

A third member of UP10TION has been tested positive for COVID-19. It was previously revealed that members Bitto and Kogyeol contracted the virus. The duo was hospitalised for the same. Following this, other group members Kuhn, Sunyoul, Gyujin, Hwanhee, and Xiao were undergoing Coronavirus tests. Kuhn, Sunyoul, Gyujin, and Hwanhee's test results were revealed on December 15 and they were negative. However, Xiao has been tested positive. The group's agency Top Media confirmed the news and added that the member is asymptomatic.

As reported by Koreaboo, the agency's statement reads, "Kuhn, Sunyoul, Gyujin, Hwanhee, and Xiao were all tested following their two week quarantine as close contacts. On December 15, the results showed Kuhn, Sunyoul, Gyujin, and Hwanhee all tested negative while Xiao tested positive. Kuhn, Sunyoul, Gyujin, and Hwanhee have no symptoms and are able to return to their daily lifestyle due to their negative test."

They also confirmed that Xiao is self-isolating in a separate location. He is reportedly following the procedures set by the health authorities. As for Bitto and Kogyeol, the agency confirmed that the UP10TION members have been discharged from the hospital. "UP10TION members Bitto and Kogyeol, who previously tested positive for the Coronavirus, were discharged from the hospital on December 13 and 14 respectively after following the orders of the health authorities. Coronavirus tests conducted during their self-isolation period showed that Bitto was negative, and Kogyeol was positive. Kogyeol was informed that he was asymptomatic and not a threat to transmit the disease, and that he could return to the public sphere but for safety reasons, he will undergo further tests and remain in self-quarantine," the statement revealed.

We pray for the members' speedy recovery. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

