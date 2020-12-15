  1. Home
  2. entertainment

After UP10TION members Bitto and Kogyeol, Xiao tests positive for COVID 19; Agency CONFIRMS he's asymptomatic

UP10TION member Xiao tests positive for COVID-19. He becomes the third member, after Bitto and Kogyeol, to test positive for the virus.
12802 reads Mumbai
After Bitto and Kogyeol, UP10TION member Xiao tests positive for COVID 19After UP10TION members Bitto and Kogyeol, Xiao tests positive for COVID 19; Agency CONFIRMS he's asymptomatic
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

A third member of UP10TION has been tested positive for COVID-19. It was previously revealed that members Bitto and Kogyeol contracted the virus. The duo was hospitalised for the same. Following this, other group members Kuhn, Sunyoul, Gyujin, Hwanhee, and Xiao were undergoing Coronavirus tests. Kuhn, Sunyoul, Gyujin, and Hwanhee's test results were revealed on December 15 and they were negative. However, Xiao has been tested positive. The group's agency Top Media confirmed the news and added that the member is asymptomatic. 

As reported by Koreaboo, the agency's statement reads, "Kuhn, Sunyoul, Gyujin, Hwanhee, and Xiao were all tested following their two week quarantine as close contacts. On December 15, the results showed Kuhn, Sunyoul, Gyujin, and Hwanhee all tested negative while Xiao tested positive. Kuhn, Sunyoul, Gyujin, and Hwanhee have no symptoms and are able to return to their daily lifestyle due to their negative test." 

They also confirmed that Xiao is self-isolating in a separate location. He is reportedly following the procedures set by the health authorities. As for Bitto and Kogyeol, the agency confirmed that the UP10TION members have been discharged from the hospital. "UP10TION members Bitto and Kogyeol, who previously tested positive for the Coronavirus, were discharged from the hospital on December 13 and 14 respectively after following the orders of the health authorities. Coronavirus tests conducted during their self-isolation period showed that Bitto was negative, and Kogyeol was positive. Kogyeol was informed that he was asymptomatic and not a threat to transmit the disease, and that he could return to the public sphere but for safety reasons, he will undergo further tests and remain in self-quarantine," the statement revealed. 

We pray for the members' speedy recovery. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

ALSO READ: Snowdrop: BLACKPINK's Jisoo tests COVID 19 negative after show's BG actor comes in contact with Corona patient

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :KoreabooGetty Images

You may like these
BLACKPINK singer Jisoo speaks about BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky; Snowdrop star discusses the power of style
Peninsula, The Call & more: Here are the top 10 Korean films of 2020 that you should watch
Dear Eonni: An Indian fan thanks MAMAMOO for inspiring her to dance; Says she's proud of Hwasa for THIS reason
Dear Oppa: A fan from Ghana reveals she loved Kim Soo Hyun protecting Suzy in Dream High via an open letter
Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, or Lisa? Answer few personality questions & we’ll tell you who your BLACKPINK bestie is
THROWBACK: When Parasite made HISTORY at the Oscars as first foreign language feature winner of Best Picture