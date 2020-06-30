  1. Home
After Vidyut, Kunal Kemmu hints at being snubbed ahead of Lootcase digital release: Bas maidaan barabar de do

Vidyut Jammwal called out Disney Plus Hotstar as 2 films of the seven releases were left out from the live conference that was held on Monday. Kunal Kemmu also hinted at being snubbed.
On Monday, Bollywood's biggest stars like Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt and Abhishek Bachchan took to social media to announce their films' digital release. The announcement was preceded by a live press conference of sorts which was hosted by Varun Dhawan. The actors shared their film's poster on their respective social media handle after the live conference and announced that Bhuj, Laxxmi Bomb, Sadak 2 and The Big Bull will soon be making their way to Hotstar. While this was a great piece of news for fans, actor Vidyut Jammwal called out Disney Plus Hotstar as two films of the seven releases were left out from promotions. 

After Vidyut, Kunal Khemmu, too, took to Twitter and hinted at his film Lootcase being snubbed from the live conference. Unlike Vidyut, Kunal subtly put his message across and said, "Izzat aur pyaar maanga nahi kamaya jaata hai. Koi na de toh usse hum chhote nahi hote. Bas maidaan khelne ke liye barabar de do chhalaang hum bhi oonchi laga sakte hai." The actor received immense support from his fans and followers. Breathe actor Amit Sadh replied saying, "Bro ... you are super talented ... frm day one ... and will look forward to  your work . Keep marching forward." 

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Vidyut's tweet read, "A BIG announcement for sure!! 7 films scheduled for release but only 5 are deemed worthy of representation. 2 films, receive no invitation or intimation. It’s a long road ahead. THE CYCLE CONTINUES.” The actors' tweets come at a time when the topic of nepotism, representation in Bollywood and the right talent deserving a chance has been heavily under discussion. 

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comments below.    

