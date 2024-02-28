After Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna ‘sends positive energy’ to fans who have exams; says ‘all the bestest’

Apart from being one of the most prominent actresses in the country today, Rashmika Mandanna is also known to have an active social media presence. The actress often turns to her social media to give fans a sneak peek into her life, and often interacts with them through QnAs as well.

Earlier today, the actress took to her X (formerly Twitter), to wish her young fans luck ahead of their examinations. Interestingly, just yesterday, Rashmika’s rumored boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda had wished a fan through his social media. The Pushpa actress wrote in her social media:

‘To all those having exams going on… all the bestest; do wellllll… Sending you all positive energy and big hugs’

Check out the post below:

Quite recently, Rashmika returned to social media after a short hiatus. She shared her photos on X, and wrote that she has been busy with shoots, and was a bit unwell as well. She checked in on her fans as well, and mentioned that she missed them. Since then, the actress has once again been active on social media, and even shared a picture of herself in a saree yesterday, with the caption:

Advertisement

‘You said saree now, I can’t stop with the saree’

Check out the post below:

Rashmika Mandanna on the workfront

Rashmika Mandanna was recently seen portraying the role of Geethanjali in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s latest film, Animal, which featured Ranbir Kapoor in the lead. The film was a blockbuster hit, garnering positive reviews regarding the performances of Rashmika, Ranbir Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, who played the antagonist.

The actress is currently working on Pushpa 2: The Rule, the much awaited sequel of the 2021 film Pushpa, which features Allu Arjun in the lead. The film, helmed by Sukumar, also has Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Jagadish Prathap Bandari and more in crucial roles. Furthermore, the film has been bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, while the music is composed by National Award winner Devi Sri Prasad.

Apart from that, Rashmika is also a part of Dheekshith Shetty starrer The Girlfriend, as well as the Dev Mohan starrer Rainbow. Further, as per speculations, she is also set to team up with Vijay Deverakonda in a film helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, tentatively titled VD12.

ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda’s sweet reaction to a fan’s hilarious video is the dopamine boost we all need