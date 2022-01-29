The Afterparty Twitter Review: Ben Schwartz steals the spotlight; Netizens prompt others to give it a try

The latest addition to Apple TV Plus is garnering rave reviews. The Afterparty which came out on January 28 2022, is a murder mystery comedy series with an all star-studded cast. Starring Tiffany Haddish as Danner, a detective investigating Xavier's murder, Dave Franco as Xavier, the murder victim, Sam Richardson as Aniq, Zoe Chao as Zoe, Ike Barinholtz as Brett, Ben Schwartz as Yasper, Ilana Glazer as Chelsea and Jamie Demetriou as Walt.

The series follows a multiple-perspective narrative with each episode depicting a different character's point of view regarding the high school reunion afterparty which ended up in murder. Haddish as the detective grills all possible suspects and tries to uncover the shocking truth behind Xavier's murder. Directed by Christopher Miller, the series is getting a lot of traction online. Fans are raving about the comedic timing and script of the series. Especially Ben Schwartz who is gathering applauds left and right for his acting skills. The ones who have already given this series a chance are pushing other netizens to get on board the funny train. Three episodes of the series are out for binging and the five are yet to be released but it is safe to say that most will be sitting on the edge of their seat waiting for the upcoming revelations.

Check out what some of the Twitter population had to say about the premiere of The Afterparty:

The Afterparty is an absolute treat and @rejectedjokes is perfection throughout his whole episode. pic.twitter.com/igJA2vzBA6 — Rachel (@reckholm) January 28, 2022

the first 3 episodes of The Afterparty are out and it's fucking hilarious super fun and some of the best stuff from the murder mystery genre in a while y'all need to check this out pic.twitter.com/HQDov4h0tB — Advit (@RebelMooned) January 28, 2022

Just watched the first episode of The Afterparty and it’s genuinely some of the funnest tv I’ve seen in a minute everyone needs to get on this instantly pic.twitter.com/c7IhkQxXU1 — non fungible joe bro (@JosephBarnhurst) January 28, 2022

This is where I died. I have tears in my eyes from laughing so hard #TheAfterparty @rejectedjokes pic.twitter.com/RVEPgRD7ST — BS.Is. Me. (@Anahgirl) January 28, 2022

