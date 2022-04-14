Again My Life Ep 1 & 2 Review: Lee Joon Gi presents another marvellous performance to keep fans hooked

It’s never a miss when you spot Lee Joon Gi in the cast lineup of a drama. Taking on the role of a prosecutor this time, our first impressions of his legal revenge tale has been nothing short of highly impressive. Acting as Kim Hee Wo0, a man who has been given a second chance at life, he pulls you right in and keeps you wide-eyed with his fabulous acting as a younger version of himself. So much so that you might just forget he is about to turn 40!

‘Again My Life’ is just as the name suggests, the lead gets to live his life a second time after being brutally murdered by being thrown from the terrace of a building. He seeks revenge on the man behind his death and gets to re-do his life from when is an undergraduate. He passes the bar exam once again and re-enters the justice system, this time more aware, more experienced. With the memories of his past life intact, Kim Hee Woo finds himself bracing for multiple moments that he knows are about to happen and gets to prevent them.

The highly thrilling drama surprisingly finds room for comedy in instances where Kim Hee Woo’s new friend Lee Min Soo (Jung Sang Hoon) forcibly enters his life and references events that are yet to happen. He is unbelievably funny and the two’s chemistry is keeping us intrigued. Kim Ji Eun’s character Kim Hee Ah has just made her entrance and we are curious to find out just what role she will take in Kim Hee Woo’s life.

Tune in for Two? A gripping story with a common plotline, enhanced by Lee Joon Gi’s fabulous acting and action scenes, we will definitely be back to watch the next time!

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: April 2022 K-dramas that we’re looking forward to: ‘Our Blues’, ‘Shooting Stars’, ‘Tomorrow’ & more