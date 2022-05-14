‘Again My Life’ soars to new personal best ratings; ‘Tomorrow’ & ‘Shooting Stars’ see dips

SBS’ ‘Again My Life’ is continuing its reign! The Lee Joon Gi starrer scored a new personal best with its latest episode, aired on May 13. According to Nielsen Korea, ‘Again My Life’ recorded an average nationwide rating of 10.7 percent with its latest episode. With this, the SBS drama continues its streak of being the most-watched Friday-Saturday drama of the night.

Not only this, but ‘Again My Life’ has also set a new personal record with its ratings for its latest episode, as it took first place across all channels in its time slot. Further, the Lee Joon Gi starrer has also maintained its streak of being the most-watch program of any kind, airing on Friday, among the key demographic of viewers between the age of 20 to 49. The drama scored an average rating of 4.5 percent among this key demographic.

Also airing in the same time slot as ‘Again My Life’, MBC’s ‘Tomorrow’ recorded its all-time lowest ratings with its latest episode. Starring SF9’s Rowoon as Choi Joon Woong, Kim Hee Sun as Gu Ryun and Yoon Ji On as Im Ryung Gu, ‘Tomorrow’ had seen a record breaking premiere on April 1, which recorded an average rating of 7.6 percent nationwide and an average of 8.2 percent in the Seoul metropolitan area, but saw an average nationwide rating of 2.3 percent for its latest episode, that aired on May 13.

Meanwhile, tvN’s new rom-com ‘Shooting Stars’ starring Lee Sung Kyung and Kim Young Dae, also saw its all-time lowest ratings yet, with 1.3 percent, for its latest episode. The new drama has stayed in the 1 percent range through the first few weeks of its run.

