Agency confirms death of trot singer HAESOO; Alleged suicide note found by police

TRIGGER WARNING: Following article mentions suicide and self harm.

HAESOO, a prominent K-pop star known for her talent in trot music, tragically ended her life through suicide. The 29-year-old singer's passing occurred on May 13, as reported by YTN, a Korean news channel. According to the report, Haesoo was found dead in her home, leaving behind a heart-wrenching suicide note.

The news of HAESOO's untimely demise has deeply saddened her fans, who expressed their grief on various online platforms. Among the messages of condolences, one fan wrote, “My thoughts and sympathies go out to HAESOO's family and all those affected by this devastating loss. May HAESOO find eternal peace.” It is a mournful reminder of the recent loss of ASTRO member Moonbin, who was also found deceased in his Seoul apartment by his manager a few weeks ago.

The tragic loss of Haesoo

On May 15, an official statement was released on HAESOO's fan cafe, confirming the unfortunate news of the singer's passing.

“The official fan cafe of trot artist HAESOO, Haesoopia.

We apologize for having to provide such devastating and tragic news.

HAESOO departed our side on May 12 to become a light in the vast ocean.

HAESOO was a kind person who knew how to love those around her, convey compassion, and be loved in return.

Her heartbroken family, as well as her friends and colleagues, are all mourning her with heavy hearts after learning of the tragic news.

The funeral will be held softly and privately, as requested by the sad family. We respectfully request that you abstain from spreading rumours, nasty claims, and conjecture so that the bereaved family can mourn and send off the departed in peace.”

Confirmation of suicide and investigation

As per the police report on May 13, a trot singer was found deceased in their home on May 12, alongside a suspected suicide note. On May 15, it was officially confirmed that the individual in question was HAESOO. She was born in 1993, began her career as a trot singer in 2019 and had recently made appearances on KBS 2TV shows such as Immortal Songs and Boss in the Mirror.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of HAESOO.

