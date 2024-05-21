Agents of Mystery starring Hyeri, aespa’s Karina, Kim Do Hoon confirms its June release; drops 1st teaser and poster

The unscripted series Agents of Mystery, starring a mix of popular comedians, K-pop stars, and actors, is scheduled to premiere on June 18, the OTT streaming service announced on Tuesday. The show is produced by Jeong Jong Yeon, the mastermind behind the hit unscripted show The Devil's Plan. Agents of Mystery will feature six personalities coming together as a team to engage in brain games and collaborative problem-solving.

On May 21st, Netflix confirmed the premiere date for its upcoming unscripted series Agents of Mystery through its social media channels. The series, set to debut on June 18, stars Lee Yong Jin, aespa's Karina, Hyeri, John Park, Lee Eun Ji, and Kim Do Hoon. The newly released poster highlights the show's theme with the words "Marvelous adventures Marvelous Agents," hinting at the exciting tasks these agents will undertake to solve various mysteries and cases. The poster features all six star contestants posing, creating an atmosphere of intrigue and anticipation for this unique variety show.

The poster is accompanied by a teaser that gives fans a sneak peek into the show.In the teaser, all six contestants are seen making their entrance as a voiceover declares, "As agents of mystery, you must get to the bottom of these cases and complete the assigned missions." The teaser then showcases the contestants tackling various tasks, with some succeeding and others failing, but highlighting an abundance of adventure and fun throughout the series.

More about Agents of Mystery contestants

In Agents of Mystery, a diverse group of six personalities, ranging from popular comedians to singers, take on the roles of agents transported to secretive locations to investigate cases and complete missions using their combined intellect. Amidst a backdrop of mysteries and clues, their skills and teamwork are put to the ultimate test.

Lee Yong Jin, a seasoned comedian and singer, and a Baeksang Arts Award-winner, will lead the group with humor and unexpected wisdom. In contrast, John Park, a Korean-American R&B artist and reality TV veteran, will contribute his sharp reasoning and strategic talent to the team.

Lee Eun Ji, who won the 2023 Baeksang Arts Award for Best Female Variety Performer, brings her vibrant personality and comedic brilliance to the show. Meanwhile, Hyeri, a beloved actress and variety star known for her role in Reply 1988, will light up the screen with her bubbly charm.

Lastly, Kim Do Hoon, who is the rising star from Disney+’s Moving, will demonstrate his adaptability as a newcomer to reality TV with his quick thinking. Additionally, Karina, the smart and bold leader of aespa, will exhibit her fearlessness and intelligence as she will be prepared to confront any obstacle.