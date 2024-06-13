Agents of Mystery stills: Hyeri, aespa's Karina, Kim Do Hoon, John Park and more team up to solve puzzles

Agents of Mystery is an unscripted reality series which will feature Hyeri, aespa's Karina, Kim Do Hoon, John Park and more. The cast solves paranormal mysteries together within 6 hours as they rely on each other and work as a team. The series is much anticipated as the star cast comes together for this exciting and thrilling reality series. See the latest stills released below.

Agents of Mystery stills featuring Hyeri, aespa's Karina, Kim Do Hoon, John Park and more

On June 13, Netflix released stills from their upcoming reality series Agents of Mysteries. The pictures gave a glace into what the viewers can expect from the suspenseful show. Hyeri can be seen wide-eyed as she stares at someone anxiously. aespa's Karina still looks her best as she analyzes the papers in her hands to solve the puzzles. Kim Do Hoon helps a teammate climb up as he provides support.

The new stills show the cast members working together as a team and fulfilling their roles to come to a conclusion and find the answer to the problems.

More about Agents of Mystery

Agents of Mystery will be released on June 18 and will be streaming on Netflix. The cast includes Lee Yong Jin, John Park, Lee Eun Ji, Hyeri, Kim Do Hoon and Karina.

The series has been produced by Jeong Jong Yeon. He has previously worked on hit shows like The Genius, Great Escape, Girls' High Mystery Class, and The Society Game.

Lee Hye Ri is a former member of Girds' Day and is known for her roles in hit dramas like Reply 1988 and My Roommate is a Gumiho. Karina is the leader of the K-pop group aespa and is known for her visuals and stage presence. She is a talented singer, rapper and dancer. Kim Do Hoon is a rising K-drama actor who gained recognition for his role in the hit superhero series Moving.

John Park is a Korean-American singer who went to the semi-finals in the ninth season of American Idol and was the runner-up in the Korean singing show Superstar K2. Lee Eun Ji and Lee Young Jin are popular comedians who have appeared in many variety shows and are also Baeksang Arts Awards winners.

