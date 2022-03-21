Ahead of Bridgerton Season 2 release, a look at the first season's ICONIC moments

We have finally entered the week of Bridgerton's Season 2 release and fans are counting days before they once again soak into the period era and get back to the scandalous lives of Mayfair's Londoners and particularly one family, the Bridgertons. After Daphne Bridgerton's (Phoebe Dynevor) heartwarming romance with the Duke of Hastings (Rege-Jean Page) last season, the next part will now move on to her brother Anthony Bridgerton's life.

As Jonathan Bailey led Anthony begins his search for the perfect suitor, he will be crossing paths with a rather interesting Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) in the new season. Although while we wait for these two to write their own love story, we take a look back at all the interesting things we saw in the first season of the show. From meeting Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) to Lady Whistledown's letters, there were a lot of exciting reveals in the first season of the show and in order to recap the same, we remember the most iconic moments from it.

Daphne is the 'Diamond of the first water'

Phoebe Dynevor's Daphne Bridgerton is a picture of grace and beauty in the first episode of the show as she makes her debut and leaves Queen Charlotte mighty impressed. She is soon termed as the 'Diamond of the first water' and that means her perfect suitor is only a few steps away.

Daphne & Simon's plan

Despite being the best debutante for her season, Daphne fails to find a suitable match and in order to fend away Nigel Berbrooke's advances, she hatches a plan with the Duke of Hastings, Simon (Rege-Jean Page) to have a pretend romance which makes her look more desirable to potential matches and also keeps him away from being approached since he isn't interested in courting anyone.

Simon and Anthony's Duel

After Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) finds his friend Simon and sister Daphne secretly making out at a party, in a fit of rage, Anthony challenges Simon to a duel. Since the show is set in the Regency era, it's how most conflicts were resolved during the time. Although this scene becomes crucial for the show since the duel is interjected by Daphne who decides that she and Simon will marry.

Simon's speech about finding his best friend in Daphne

In one of the most heart-warming scenes on the show, Rege-Jean Page's Simon delivers a beautiful speech where he expresses his feelings for Daphne in front of Queen Charlotte. It's the adorable moment when he speaks about finding something greater than love in Daphne as he says, "To meet a beautiful woman is one thing, but to meet your best friend in the most beautiful of women is something entirely apart."

The 'I burn for you' moment

We bet you haven't blushed watching anything, the way you did while watching the entire episode five of the first season of Bridgerton that dedicated all its time to capturing Simon and Daphne's burning romance. Of course, this romantic montage comes after one of the series' most iconic lines is delivered by Daphne where she confesses to Simon, "I burn for you."

Lady Whistledown's reveal

The big reveal of the finale of Bridgerton season one was the identity of Lady Whistledown, the gossip writer who is wreaking havoc by letting out some major secrets out in the open. The reveal confirms that Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) is in fact Lady Whistledown, the mastermind behind the gossip column.

