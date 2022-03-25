Ahead of Bridgerton Season 2's release, producer Shonda Rhimes TEASES details about the third season

Bridgerton Season 2 is all set to release on March 25 and as we gear up to watch Jonathan Bailey aka Anthony Bridgerton's love story, the show's producer Shonda Rhimes is already dropping exciting details about what lies ahead in Season 3. After being renewed for two more seasons, recently Rhimes addressed who will be the focus in the next season.

Bridgerton is based on the popular books penned by Julia Quinn and while the first two seasons have followed the chronology, Shonda Rhimes while speaking to Entertainment Tonight teased that the third season may change things up and added that while the story will be based on another Bridgerton sibling, it won't necessarily be in the same order as the books.

Speaking about the same, she said, "There's eight Bridgerton siblings, so we're planning on following each one of the siblings' romantic stories. We're not necessarily going in order but we are going to be seeing each of the siblings and their stories."

As per author Julia Quinn's book series, the third book, An Offer from A Gentleman follows the romantic tale of Benedict Bridgerton after siblings Daphne and Anthony. On the show, the character of Benedict is played by Luke Thompson. Although given the producer's recent hint about changing things up, the third season could instead take us through the love story of Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton whose relationship remains a focus of the fourth book.

As for the second season, we will see Jonathan Bailey return as Anthony Bridgerton alongside Nicola Coughlan reprising her role as Penelope Feathering, Phoebe Dynevor and Daphne Bridgerton among others. As for the new cast, Simone Ashley and Charithra Chandran play sisters, Kate Sharma and Edwina Sharma.

