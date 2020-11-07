Ahead of dropping his BE Concept Photos, BTS' J Hope proves once again why he's the 'King of Mirror Selfies'

BTS member J-Hope aka Hobi shared two handsome mirror selfies of himself on Twitter as he updated BTS ARMY that he's all dressed up and ready for winter.

BTS ARMY is currently gearing up for the release of the septet's highly-awaited album BE, which drops on November 20. As teased by their management Big Hit Entertainment, BE will contain the most "BTS-esque" music yet with the latest story beginning by declaring that "even in the face of this new normality, our life goes on." The past few days saw the members shared intriguing individual BE Concept Photos with self-curated rooms.

Last but not the least, ARMY will get to glance inside J-Hope's mindset soon as Jung Hoseok is the final member to introduce us to his curated room. While we're excited to see what Hobi has in store for us, the 26-year-old rapper went on Twitter to treat the fandom with two handsome mirror selfies. "Ready for winter," the Ego rapper tweeted while all bundled up in a cream Fila Boa zip-up jacket worth 159,000 won (Rs 10484 apprx) which was paired with a graphic white tee, white Human Made baseball sweat pants worth USD 337 (Rs 24,931 apprx) and grey and yellow Fila Zagato sneakers worth 99,000 won (Rs 6528 apprx), as per fellow BTS ARMY member @bts_stylish. The cosy look was completed with a silver chain with a lock pendant, a light brown snapback worn backwards and a grey face mask.

Check out J-Hope's winter mirror selfies below:

The photos, which were taken at Big Hit's practice room with J-Hope chilling like a cool lad, prove once again why Hobi is the 'King of Mirror Selfies'.

ALSO READ: BTS: Suga, J Hope aspire to visit India after pandemic; RM wants to say 'Namaste' to ARMY in person

Meanwhile, tell us your theories on what you're expecting J-Hope's self-crafted room; as a part of BE Concept Photos which are dropping later tonight at 12 am KST (8:30 pm IST), to look like in the comments section below.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×