Ahead of Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man 2, know all about Srikant’s close ones without whom he's incomplete

Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni starrer The Family Man 2 is all set to stream from tomorrow on Prime Video. Ahead of it, here's a detailed look at all of Srikant Tiwari's close family ones who are important to him.

A show that has been in the headlines over the past few weeks is The Family Man 2. The second season of the action thriller web series is all set to stream on June 4 on Prime Video. Starring Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari, the show revolves around how he balances his job as an analyst in intelligence and family life. While Samantha Akkineni is all set to join in the second season as Raji, in the first season we saw some of Srikant aka Manoj's close ones. This included his wife Suchitra (Priyamani), kids Atharv & Dhriti (Vedant Sinha & Ashlesha Thakur), his friend JK (Sharib Hashmi) and Arvind (Sharad Kelkar).

The trailer of the season 2 showcased how Srikant changes his job to prioritise his marriage and kids. However, that surely makes him miss his old work as an agent fighting for his nation and his close friend, JK. While fans cannot wait to see the face off between Srikant and Raji, here is an appreciation post for the key characters from this series without whom, the magic which this show has created would not be possible.

Suchitra (Priyamani)

The most important thing between a couple is understanding and respect for each other. Even though there were some hurdles in the lives of these love birds, Suchitra always had Srikant’s back and we can’t wait to see how their chemistry unfolds in the new season

JK (Sharib Hashmi)

Enough has been said about the friendship between Srikant and JK, but whatever has been said is still not enough. JK is the person who would even take a bullet for Srikant without thinking twice but also reprimand him when he would get in his own head at times. The popular proverb – “A Friend In Need Is A Friend Indeed,” is tailor made for this duo. Some of the best moments in the new season would be those where these two are seen on screen together.

Atharv & Dhriti (Vedant Sinha & Ashlesha Thakur)

Atharv and Dhriti are like the glue in Srikant and Suchitra’s life; the two most important people who constantly motivate the couple to be better versions of themselves. It would be really interesting to see what roles these kids play in the new season to bring Srikant and Suchitra closer than ever. Word is that they are the surprise element this season.

Arvind (Sharad Kelkar)

Though Arvind is one of the few reasons for the problems in Srikant’s life, he is still an important person in Suchitra’s life who helps her realise her own worth and makes her believe in herself. We can’t wait to watch how his track evolves this season.

Also, a special mention to the key ensemble cast who all play strong characters makes this title clearly one of the finest espionage series India has seen. A hat tip to Moosa (Neeraj Madhav), Zoya (Shreya Dhanwanthary), Milind (Sunny Hinduja), Major Vikram (Sundeep Kishan), Kareem (Abrar Qazi), Sajid (Shahab Ali), Kulkarni (Dalip Tahil) which make The Family Man a true delight to watch. This season will see many new characters which include Samantha Akkineni, Ravindra Vijay, Mime Gopi, Azhagam Perumal, Kaustubh Kumar, late Asif Basra, Seema Biswas, Uday Mahesh, Vipin Sharma among others. The new season of The Family Man will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on June 4th.

Also Read| The Family Man 2: Shehnaaz Gill EXCITED for Manoj Bajpayee’s espionage drama; Says ‘Can’t wait to see’

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×