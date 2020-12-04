Ahead of Start Up's finale, Kim Seon Ho's adorable photos of playing with cute dogs will steal your heart

Taking to Instagram, Kim Seon-ho of Start-Up fame treated fans with pictures of himself playing with cute dogs which is sure to get you excited for the ongoing tvN drama's final two episodes.

We're just one sleep away from Start-Up Ep 15, after which the finale episode of the ongoing tvN drama will air the next night. Fans are gearing up to know how things will end for their beloved characters, especially, who Seo Dal-mi (Suzy) will choose to have her happy ending with: Nam Do-san (Nam Joo-hyuk) or Han Ji-pyeong (Kim Seon-ho).

Ahead of Start-Up's finale, Seon-ho took to Instagram to treat his fans with some handsome snaps of himself as he played with some cute dogs. Dressed in a light plaid jacket which was paired with a black tee and black slacks along with military green sandals, the 34-year-old singer's dimple was ever-glowing as he bent down to pet the dogs, who were happily frolicking around him. As Seon-ho's popularity is reaching new heights, the 2 Days 1 Night star is already inching closer to three million followers while his recent IG post already boasts of 1.4 million likes and counting. Seon-ho's caption was a simple lovestruck emoji.

Check out Kim Seon-ho's recent IG post below:

We adore this man and how!

ALSO READ: Start Up: Kim Seon Ho REVEALS he wants to try being sexy over puppy dog charm; Feels sorry for Han Ji Pyeong

Meanwhile, Recently, it was reported that Kim Seon-ho is in talks to star as the main lead in tvN's new drama titled Link, which is being written by Kwon Ki-young of Suspicious Partner fame and directed by Noh Sang-hoon of Hello Monster fame. If Seon-ho signs on to the upcoming project, we will get to see the actor play a handsome chef who sets up a restaurant in the same town where his twin sister went missing 20 years ago.

