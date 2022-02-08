Ahn Bo Hyun and Jo Bo Ah are large and in charge in the main posters for ‘Military Prosecutor Doberman’

The new tvN Monday-Tuesday drama 'Military Prosecutor Doberman' which will be broadcast for the first time on February 28, is raising expectations by releasing the main poster featuring the powerful charms of Ahn Bo Hyun and Jo Bo Ah in military uniforms. The incomparable aura of the two people that overwhelms the eyes makes people look forward to a new acting transformation that is different from before, and at the same time heralds the birth of a military court action drama that has never been seen before.

Do Bae Man (Ahn Bo Hyun) became a military prosecutor to find success and wealth. His job is just a means for him to find success and he looks forward to quitting his job as a military prosecutor. Cha Woo In (Jo Bo Ah) comes from a wealthy chaebol family and she works as a rookie military prosecutor.

She is confident and does not fear powerful people. She has excellent investigation skills for someone her age. Cha Woo In also became a military prosecutor to seek revenge. Do Bae Man & Cha Woo In begin to work together as they break down evils in the military. During this time, Do Bae Man grows into a real military prosecutor.

Here, an exciting story with the solid writing skills of writer Yoon Hyun Ho, one of the masters of courtroom dramas, amazing direction by director Jin Chang Gyu, and the passionate performances of actors Ahn Bo Hyun, Jo Bo Ah, Oh Yeon Su, Kim Young Min, and Kim Woo Seok, armed with various personalities, will create synergy that will capture the hearts of viewers.

