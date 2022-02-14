Ahn Bo Hyun and Jo Bo Ah come across many forms of evil in the trailer for ‘Military Prosecutor Doberman’

tvN's new Monday-Tuesday drama 'Military Prosecutor Doberman', which will be aired for the first time on February 28, released a special preview video that will immediately catch the eyes and ears of prospective viewers. The trailer delivers an exhilarating thrill despite the short length of the video, making you immerse yourself in its charm. First, the video that starts with the flashy city lights followed by a rough hand grabbing the neck of someone saluting to the boss shows the special background of the military, where rank is prioritized above all else, and stimulates curiosity. At the same time, Cha Woo In in a robe appeared and declared war on the evil gang who were trying to realize their desires using the military, saying, “The one who commits a crime and chooses the military as a refuge, it must be time to pay the price for your sins.”

Here, Do Bae Man and Cha Woo In, both wearing uniforms, are shown one after another, and the atmosphere reaches a climax. Cha Woo In, who says that soldiers only obey orders, is determined to eradicate evil within the army. Here, Nah Yeong (Oh Yeon Soo), the first female division commander who exudes an overwhelming aura, Yong Mun Goo (Kim Young Min), a lawyer who is starting to show her ambition, and Roh Tae Nam (Kim Woo Seok), president of a big company, will appear in the future.

In the second half of the video, hot action is added and a storm unfolds that makes it impossible to take your eyes off of it. Following Do Bae Man's action of subduing the opponent with one hand with perfect physicality, Cha Woo In exercising while hanging upside down on an iron rod raises expectations for their heroism to sweep away the rotten evil of the army. In particular, with the back view of Do Bae Man wearing a court uniform and entering the courtroom meaningfully, "Have you forgotten already?” The ending was completed with the line “You said that I would be your hunting dog”, and what kind of synergy would be produced by the meeting of 'Crazy Dog' Military Prosecutor Do Bae Man and 'First Class Trained' Military Prosecutor Cha Woo In?

ALSO READ: ‘Crash Landing on You’ vs ‘The Negotiation’: Comparing Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin’s sizzling chemistry

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the trailer? Let us know in the comments below.