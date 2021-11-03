Ahn Bo Hyun and Jo Bo Ah CONFIRMED to star in the new tvN drama 'Military Prosecutor Doberman'

Some good news from K-dramaland! Ahn Bo Hyun, Jo Bo Ah, Oh Yeon Soo, Kim Young Min, and Kim Woo Seok have been cast for the new tvN drama 'Military Prosecutor Doberman'. 'Military Prosecutor Doberman' is about a man named Do Bae Man, played by Ahn Bo Hyun, a military prosecutor who chose the job for money. He meets Cha Woo In, essayed by Jo Bo Ah, a military prosecutor who chose the job for revenge, the two fight evil in the military to become true prosecutors.

The upcoming drama is written by Yoon Hyun Ho of 'Lawless Lawyer,' and 'The Attorney' fame and helmed by director Jin Chang Gyu, famous for directing 'Bad Papa' and 'CHIP-IN.' Furthermore, 'Military Prosecutor Doberman' will showcase something new to the audiences in the form of the military court, which has yet to be shown in a drama. Ahn Bo Hyun's Do Bae Man isn't particularly fond of his job and looks forward to days when he can take his uniform off. On the other hand, Jo Bo Ah's Cha Woo In is the only daughter of a chaebol family and has experienced investigative skills, unlike a rookie.

Oh Yeon Soo will be starring as No Hwa Young, the first female division leader since the military’s establishment. Her exceptional brains coupled with her stoic expressions, make her a no-nonsense person! Kim Young Min is confirmed to play lawyer Yong Moon Goo, who was once a special forces prosecutor. Finally, Kim Woo Seok will be playing a third-generation chaebol No Tae Nam, who became the chairman of a leading conglomerate in his late 20s. The drama looks amazingly cast and we cannot wait to watch 'Military Prosecutor Doberman' which is all set to premiere sometime in 2022.

