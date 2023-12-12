Ahn Bo Hyun and Park Ji Hyun ace chemistry as investigative partners at FlexxCop script reading

Ahn Bo Hyun and Park Ji Hyun-starrer drama titled FlexxCop is scheduled for release in January 2024. The show will air on Friday and Saturday on SBS. The network has shared a few glimpses of the show’s first script reading session.

The show revolves around a third-generation chaebol (rich heir) who becomes a detective and partners with the violent investigative team to solve a case. The drama is penned by scriptwriter, Kim Ba Da, who had previously worked on the series My Name, which also featured Ahn Bo Hyun as the main lead. Filmmaker Kim Jae Hong is in charge of direction for FlexxCop. He is known for co-directing notable projects in the thriller genre, namely, Through the Darkness and Revenant.

Ahn Bo Hyun and Park Ji Hyun and others exude perfect chemistry during script reading session

FlexxCop is a action-comedy investigative drama that features Ahn Bo Hyun and Park Ji Hyun as the protagonists. In the script session, the duo shared amazing chemistry as investigative partners and exchanged dialogues with conviction and a bit of laughter.

The supporting cast includes Kang Sang Jun, Kwak Si Yang, Kim Shin Bi, Jung Ga Hee, Jang Hyun Sung, Jeon Hye Jin, Kwon Hae Hyo, Yoon Yoo Sun, and Kim Myung Soo. They also attended the session and showcased their acting prowess.

Director Kim Jaehong talked about the camaraderie of the entire cast. He said that it was fun-filled session and he admired how all the actors immersed into their respective roles.

More about FlexxCop

FlexxCop is a mix of mystery, romance, thrills, and comedy. In the series, actor Ahn Bo Hyun will assume the role of a rich conglomerate named Jin Yi Soo, who finds himself involved in a case and uses his wealth and connections to catch the bad guys. In order to do so, Jin Yi Soo joins the investigative team at the Kangha Police Station.

Park Ji Hyun plays Lee Kang Hyun, a female team leader of the Homicide Department who is known for her dedication and work ethics. The narrative takes a turn when Lee Kang Hyun and Jin Yi Soo become partners on a case and an unexpected romance blossoms between the two along their journey.

FlexxCop marks the second collaboration between actors Ahn Bo Hyun and Park Ji Hyun, after Yumi Cells (2021)

