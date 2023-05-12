Ahn Bo Hyun and Shin Hye Sun run into each other often in new stills for tvN’s See You In My 19th Life

tvN's new Saturday and Sunday drama 'See You In My 19th Life' is a reckless reincarnation romance that unfolds as the 19th episode 'Ban Ji Eum', who remembers her past life, goes looking for 'Mun Seo Ha', whom she must meet. The original work is Naver Webtoon 'Take Care of This Student', which is considered one of the most talked-about works with about 700 million global views. In the first half of 2023, it is expected to bring about a 'reincarnation romance' craze.

See You In My 19th Life:

In particular, Shin Hye Sun, who is known as the 'Undefeated Goddess of Fantasy’ and Ahn Bo Hyun, who returned with a new and opposite charm after 'Military Prosecutor Doberman', meet as the main characters of 'See You In My 19th Life' and raise expectations day by day. In the drama, Shin Hye Sun plays the role of 'Ban Ji Eum', a woman who remembers her previous life in the 19th episode, and Ahn Bo Hyun the role of 'Mun Seo Ha', a fateful relationship that Ban Ji Eum met in her 18th episode of her life. Ban Ji Eum plans to unfold a romance full of excitement while continuing the relationship from the previous life with Munmunha, who was reunited in the 19th life.

The stills:

Among them, the side of 'See You In My 19th Life' draws attention by revealing a two-shot of the couple for the first time. In the released still, the two are standing in front of a wall where jacaranda flowers are in full bloom. Her 19th episode of her life and her daring charm can be seen in her half-heartedness, and under her document, where she has devoted her life all-in, you can feel the dignity and grace that you can't help but fall into. The watercolor-like appearance filled with the scent of spring raises expectations for the chemistry that the two will show in the drama. The eye contact under the document raises interest. Ban Ji Eum (Shin Hye Sun) stares into the eyes under the document with a sad look, as if to say, “Please take good care of this life as well as the previous one.” Therefore, attention is paid to how Ban Ji Eum, who has been reincarnated 18 times, and the reincarnation romance in which Ban Ji Eum, who has been reincarnated 18 times, will reconnect with Moon Seo Ha (Ahn Bo Hyun) in her 19th life, and Ban Ji Eum, who loves Moon Seo Ha without hesitation. tvN's new Saturday drama 'See You In My 19th Life' will premiere on Saturday, June 17th.

