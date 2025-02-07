Ahn Bo Hyun, Claudia Kim, Lee Sung Min, and Ha Yun Kyung set to star in historical K-drama God’s Beads

God’s Beads (working title) is an upcoming K-drama recently announced to start production and has revealed the main cast. Ahn Bo Hyun has been confirmed to play the lead alongside talented actors such as Claudia Kim, Lee Sung Min, and Ha Yun Kyung. The plot of the historical melodrama follows the struggles of a empire to preserve their nation and the unexpected relationship that forms along the way.

On February 7, 2025, JTBC officially announced that a new K-drama is in works titled God’s Beads. Ahn Bo Hyun takes on the role of Baek Gyeol, a devoted and determined leader of an expedition team on a quest for the legendary sacred beads. Once an elite warrior entrusted with protecting the royal family, he is reassigned to the perilous position of convoy commander after falling for the emperor’s daughter, leading to his exile.

Claudia Kim embodies Wang Hee, the emperor’s youngest daughter, who withdraws from the world following an arranged marriage. Confined within the palace and trapped in monotony, her life takes an unforeseen turn when she encounters the earnest and passionate Baek Gyeol, sparking an unexpected romance.

Lastly, Ha Yun Kyung plays Geol Seung, the team’s designated guide. A thriving businesswoman on Ganghwa Island, she enjoys success until Baek Gyeol disrupts her peaceful life by persuading her to lead his expedition.

Lee Sung Min portrays Choi Koo, a seasoned officer in Goryeo’s elite military unit. Selected to join the expedition, he unexpectedly crosses paths with the inexperienced yet resolute Baek Gyeol.

The plot of God’s Beads follows an expedition team on a perilous mission to retrieve their nation's sacred relics during the height of Goryeo’s war with the Mongolian empire in 1258. As the conflict reaches a critical point, the team faces relentless challenges, navigating both treacherous battlefields and internal betrayals. At the heart of their journey is a princess who defies fate, embarking on her own quest to rescue the expedition and protect her people’s legacy.

The drama is helmed by director Jung Dae Yoon, renowned for creating Reborn Rich, W, and She Was Pretty, alongside writer Jung Hyun Min, the creative force behind acclaimed works like The Nokdu Flower, Jeong Do Jeon, and Assembly.