Ahn Bo Hyun deems Park Seo Joon 'positive source of motivation': He’s a friend from whom I have a lot to learn

Ahn Bo Hyun and Park Seo Joon were seen in Itaewon Class earlier this year. The former, in his latest interview, gushed about his co-star and spoke about his ongoing drama Kairos as well.

Ahn Bo Hyun was the talk of the town courtesy two shows. The actor began the year with Itaewon Class, alongside Park Seo Joon, and is ending the year with Kairos. In the first show of the year, the actor plays a grey character who detests Park Seo Joon's character. While the duo doesn't get along on the show, the two stars are good friends off-camera. Speaking about their friendship, Ahn Bo Hyun said Park Seo Joon acts as a motivation in his life.

According to Soompi, the Itaewon Class actor said, "He’s a friend from whom I have a lot to learn. Although we’re the same age, he started acting before I did, so he’s a friend who is really great at pulling off a wide variety of genres and a wide variety of roles. So I always think of him as someone from whom I have a lot to learn. I was happy that we were able to do ‘Itaewon Class’ together, and he’s a friend who is a positive source of motivation for me.”

This isn't the first time Ahn Bo Hyun praised the Dream actor. Earlier this summer, the actor cleared the air about rumours of the duo not getting along. Appearing on JTBC’s Ask Us Anything, Ahn Bo Hyun clarified that he and PSJ are friends. The actor added that they live a street away from each other and they have met post the show's end.

Meanwhile, Ahn Bo Hyun is also a star on Kairos. During the latest interview, the actor revealed being blown away by his co-star Nam Gyu Ri. "Before I met Nam Gyu Ri, I had a fixed image of her in my mind as ‘SeeYa’s Nam Gyu Ri but after meeting her in real life and working with her, I felt that she’s an actress who really has a lot of depth," he said.

Credits :Soompi

