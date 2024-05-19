Ahn Bo Hyun hilariously falls off chair during Asia Tour Fan Meeting in Taipei causing laughter; watch

Ahn Bo Hyun is one of the top actors in the South Korean industry who has proven his acting prowess and abilities by taking on versatile roles throughout his career. The actor has been on an exciting Asia Tour Fan Meeting and one of the moments at his recent fan meeting has fans laughing at his innocence.

At his recent fan meeting at the Asia Tour Fan Meeting in Taipei, the actor was so shocked by a toy that he fell off his chair causing laughter among fans.

Ahn Bo Hyun gets scared by a toy and falls off his chair at the Asia Tour Fan Meeting in Taipei generating laughter

Ahn Bo Hyun is currently on tour as part of his Asia Tour Fan Meeting and has been interacting with fans everywhere. His most recent stop was in Taipei, Taiwan.

In a new video on the internet posted by a fan, Ahn Bo Hyun's hilarious reaction to a toy given by a fan has everyone laughing. The video shows Ahn Bo Hyun being suddenly startled by a toy that pops up suddenly and falling off his chair. The actor's reaction was so adorable and hilarious that it had fans rolling in laughter.

Watch Ahn Bo Hyun’s hilarious moment here:

Ahn Bo Hyun later stood up straight laughing at the incident amongst the roaring laughter of fans and shook hands with the fan who gave the said toy as a gift.

Know more about Ahn Bo Hyun

Unknown to many is the fact that Ahn Bo Hyun began his career as a model. He always wanted to be an actor but was scared to take the step, after his friend Kim Woo Bin went to Seoul to make it as an actor, he followed in his footsteps. Ahn Bo Hyun says Kim Woo Bin is his inspiration, both are best friends to date.

Meanwhile, as an actor, Ahn Bo Hyun has time and again proven his brilliant scale of acting by filling in the shoes of versatile characters including but not limited to romantic heroes, villains, and policemen.

Some of his noted K-dramas are See You In My 19th Life, Itaewon Class, Flex X Cop, Yumi’s Cells and My Name. He will soon be seen leading the movie Pretty Crazy alongside YoonA.

