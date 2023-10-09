Ahn Bo Hyun jokingly asks Jung Hae In his age on Snowdrop star’s recent post

Ahn Bo Hyun dropped a comment on Jung Hae In’s Instagram post which had the fans in splits. Many were amused by the comedic interaction as the See You In You 19th Life actor pulled Jung Hae In’s leg. Here are the full details of their funny exchange.

Ahn Bo Hyun comments on Jung Hae In’s post

On October 8, D.P. actor Jung Hae In posted a photo of himself sitting on a chair wearing a blue sweatshirt. His caption read “Taipei HAEINESS see you again”. He had recently been to Taiwan for his fan meeting. Ahn Bo Hyun hilariously commented on the photo saying, “How old are you?” Many fans joined in on the fun and replied that Jung Hae In is a baby, referring to the actor’s young looks. The 35-year-old has been mistaken as a much younger person several times. Many have been awed by his youthful visuals.

The actor has astounded people everywhere he goes whenever he reveals his age. Very notably in Jung Hae In’s Tavel Log in which the actor travels in New York, he was almost denied beer because he looked too young. He had to confirm his age and reveal that he was more than 30. The lady serving him was very surprised as she got to know the truth.

Ahn Bo Hyun remarked on Jung Hae In’s next post in which he added pictures from the Taipei event with fans. The My Name actor reacted with emojis of high-fives.

Jung Hae In and Ahn Bo Hyun’s recent activities

Jung Hae In is reported to be considering the lead role in the upcoming drama Some and Shopping. If the actor takes it up, this project would mark his first romantic comedy since his debut 10 years ago. While he has impressed us with a variety of roles in action and romantic dramas, he hasn’t been seen is a light-hearted comedy ever.

Ahn Bo Hyun was last seen in the hit drama See You In My 19th Life which premiered in June this year. The drama did well both in South Korea and internationally.