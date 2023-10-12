Ahn Bo Hyun offered role in Love in the Moonlight writer's next historical romance: Reports

Ahn Bo Hyun who was last seen in the romance fantasy drama See You in My 19th Life, might venture out to a historical romance drama next. He has impressed the audience with his romantic lead roles previously in projects like Yumi’s Cells. In December, his upcoming movie historical movie Noryang: Sea of Death will also be released.

Ahn Bo Hyun offered role in historical drama

Ahn Bo Hyun has been offered the lead role in a historical fantasy romance drama Mirage in the 23rd Hour. The actor is considering the role and might be seen playing the role of a prince. If the actor does decide to pick up the role, this will be his first time playing a royal character.

The drama is adapted from a webnovel which is written by Yoon Yi Su. The writer is popularly known for her previous project which inspired the drama Love in the Moonlight starring Park Bo Gum, Kim Yoo Jung, Jung Jin Young and Kwak Dong Yeong. The 2016 drama was a major hit and garnered massive viewership. At the 53rd BAekSang Arts Awards, Park Bo Gum received the Most Popular Actor award and Kim Yoo Jung took home the Most Popular Actress. It tells the story of Hang Ra On who disguises herself as a man and somehow her life gets involved with the crown prince. After the success of the writer’s previous work, fans eagerly wait to see Ahn Bo Hyun in the role of a crown prince.

More about Mirage in the 23rd Hour

The historical fantasy drama will surround the two protagonists. Ahn Bo Hyun is in talks for the role of the crown prince, Lee Hyang, who loves the stars and astronomy. The main female character has the ability to tell the fortune of people. These two characters will cross paths and the fated encounter will change their lives. The role of the crown Prince was first offered to Hometown Cha Cha Cha’s Kim Seon Ho.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat





ALSO READ: LE SSERAFIM to drop new single Perfect Night in late October; unveils first teaser