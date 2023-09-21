Ahn Bo Hyun, Park Ji Hyun joined by Cafe Minamdang’s Kwak Si Yang in upcoming detective drama? Find Out

According to a South Korean media outlet, Kwak Si Yang has been offered to act alongside Ahn Bo Hyun and Park Ji Hyun in the upcoming drama Chaebol and Police Detective. The drama follows a young and rich man falling for a talented police detective. Kwak Si Yang’s role has not been confirmed yet and he is currently reviewing it. With a great trio, if confirmed, will create a great romantic comedy-drama in the coming year!

Ahn Bo Hyun and Park Ji Hyun’s roles in Chaebol and Police Detective:

Ahn Bo Hyun was chosen to play the male lead, Jin Yi Soo, the youngest son of a chaebol family and part of the third generation. Park Ji Hyun is said to have been offered the role of Lee Kang Hyun, the female lead in the drama. Lee Kang Hyun is a cop who moved on from the police academy to the head of Gangha Police Station's 1st Violent Crimes team. Earlier, Park Ji Hyun and Ahn Bo Hyun appeared together in the drama Yumi's Cells, which was released in 2021. The two played as one another's close friends. There has been developing interest in whether these two actors will perform the roles as a couple through this drama. The other person who has been cast in the drama is Kang Sang Jun, who assumes the part of Yoo Jun Yeong, a member of Gangha Police headquarters' Violent Crimes Team 1. He is a great son who longed to become a soccer player, yet he quit and applied to the police force out of dread of being a burden to his mother. He is also the closest friend of Lee Kang Hyun. He has a trustworthy and sunny disposition of character and will act as a serious ally for Lee Kang Hyun.

About Kwak Si Yang:

Kwak Si Yang has acted in various dramas like Alice, Second To Last Love, My Chicago Typewriter, Fight For My Way, Idol: The Coup, Rookie Cops, and Cafe Minamdang. Recently, Kwak Si Yang acknowledged his relationship with reality star Lim Hyun Joo, who became popular through Heart Signal 2. His agency, Drawing Entertainment, said on the day that the two met through colleagues and got into a relationship soon after.