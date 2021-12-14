Ahn Bo Hyun to replace Kim Seon Ho in ‘2 O’Clock Date’ opposite YoonA

On December 14, it was reported that actor Ahn Bo Hyun will be taking the lead role in the upcoming romance movie called ‘2 O’Clock Date’ (literal title) starring Girls’ Generation’s YoonA. The original cast for the movie included actor Kim Seon Ho who was supposed to make his movie acting debut opposite YoonA.

‘2 O’Clock Date’ is a rom-com about 2 neighbours, one who lives on the ground floor and another one, who stays on the floor above. They end up co-incidentally meeting every day and a sweet relationship develops between them.

Ahn Bo Hyun is said to have been cast for the first-floor guy who ends up having feelings for the girl living below his house. YoonA will be playing the character of a girl with an unthinkable secret.

The male lead character was offered to actor Kim Seon Ho as reported on September 13, this year. He was considering the role and is said to have been viewing it positively. Later, the scandal regarding his ex-girlfriend broke out and the actor was dropped from his ongoing projects including his appearance as a regular cast member on ‘2 Days & 1 Night’ and his debut with the movies ‘Dog Days’ and ‘2 O’Clock Date’. Just this morning, actor Lee Hyun Wook was cast in the role originally led by Kim Seon Ho in ‘Dog Days’.

‘2 O’Clock Date’ has been helmed by the production company Filmmaker R&K alongside director Lee Sang Geun. The filming is set to begin in April 2022.

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards'. Make your favourites win in the fiercest Hallyu battle here.

ALSO READ: Lee Hyun Woo replaces Kim Seon Ho in ‘Dog Days’; Tang Jun Sang, Youn Yuh Jung and more join the cast