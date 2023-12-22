Ahn Bo Hyun starrer Flex X Cop confirms broadcast date; set to follow up Song Kang’s My Demon

Flex X Cop, SBS' inaugural Friday-Saturday drama for the new year 2024 has officially announced its premiere date. It is slated to air following the SBS Friday-Saturday drama My Demon, featuring Kim Yoo Jung and Song Kang, which has been broadcasting since November 24.

Flex X Cop premiere date, and posters

Flex X Cop is all set to premiere on January 26. The two teaser posters unveiled today pique interest in Flex X Cop with intriguing elements. The first teaser poster engages the detective instinct by presenting a list of someone's belongings, reminiscent of evidence in a case.

Notably, the placement of objects with vastly different purposes and atmospheres above and below the caption ‘Flex investigation story of a third-generation chaebol’ adds to the intrigue. The top section features various police investigation-related items like handguns, Tasers, handcuffs, light sticks, and radios, while the bottom section showcases belongings that unveil the owner's luxurious tastes, including gold bars and luxury clothing.

By examining the Polaroid photos and frames among the belongings, it becomes apparent that the owner of these items is the third-generation chaebol detective Ahn Bo Hyun. Consequently, there is growing interest in the actions and developments that Ahn Bo Hyun, encompassing a diverse array of items, will unfold in the drama

The second teaser poster features Ahn Bo Hyun, positioned at the center with a commanding pose. Ahn Bo Hyun's confident smile and the tagline money for money, back for back add to the excitement. Anticipation is elevated for Ahn Bo Hyun's portrayal of an unconventional hero character, described as a rich and powerful chaebol detective. He is expected to deliver a thrilling performance and showcase his exceptional skills, utilizing everything from professional investigative tools to luxury items in the pursuit of criminals.

Advertisement

More about Flex X Cop – narrative and cast

Jin Yi Soo, a wealthy third-generation conglomerate, enjoys a life of abundance and self-sufficiency. However, his circumstances take a turn when he becomes involved in a case. To navigate his new terrain, Yi Soo decides to join the Kangha Police Station's specialized team focused on apprehending robbers. Despite his wealth and connections, he partners with Detective Lee Kang Hyun, a dedicated and eloquent investigator who initially is indifferent to Yi Soo's presence.

SBS' popular detective universe, known for its engaging characters and thrilling stories of justice, including The Passionate Priest, The Thousand-Won Lawyer, the Model Taxi series, and Won the Woman, is generating anticipation for its ambitious upcoming project set to release next year. Renowned writer Kim Bada, known for My Name, collaborates with director Kim Jae Hong, who co-directed Evil Mind Readers and Ghosts. The lead cast includes Ahn Bo Hyun as Jin Yi Soo, Park Ji Hyun as Lee Kang Hyeon, alongside Kang Sang Jun, Kim Shin Bi, Jeong Ga Hee, Jang Hyun Seong, Jeon Hye Jin, Kwon Hae Hyo, Lee Hyeong Jun, Yoon Yu Seon, Kim Myung Soo, and a special appearance by Kwak Si Yang as Jin Seung Ju.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Flex X Cop First Look: Ahn Bo Hyun plays immature chaebol heir turned detective