Ahn Bo Hyun takes to Instagram first time since break up with BLACKPINK's Jisoo; Fans flood comments section

BLACKPINK member Jisoo and Yumi’s Cells actor Ahn Bo Hyun confirmed their breakup on October 24. This came as a shock to many fans who were rooting for them. The two had admitted their relationship in August 2023. Both the celebrities’ agencies had confirmed the news after they were spotted together and their pictures went viral. Sadly, due to scheduling issues, they mutually decided to end the relationship.

Ahn Bo Hyun posts picture holding award he received at 18th Asia Model Festival

Yumi's Cells actor Ahn Bo Hyun took to Instagram to share his moment of achievement and posted a picture of himself holding a trophy he received at the 18th Asia Model Festival. In the photos, he is seen wearing a shiny black blazer with his perfect hair. This marks his first post since his breakup with BLACKPINK member Jisoo was announced on October 24.

The caption from the post read, 'I will not forget my original intentions and will make more efforts to show my better self. Sincerely thank you.' The actor's post met with a lot of comments mentioning Jisoo. One fan even commented and said that they are sure the celebrity couple will be together again while another asked if he misses the BLACKPINK member. Some also came to his defense and criticized people for invading his privacy instead of appreciating his achievements.

Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun confirmed their relationship in August this year and both their agencies YG Entertainment and FN Entertainment confirmed the reports. Many fans of the artists were happy that the couple openly declared their relationship. A few months later in October, it was reported that the two had broken up due to their busy schedules and that it was a mutual decision. The reports also stated that they would go back to being coworkers.

Ahn Bo Hyun's recent activities

Ahn Bo Hyun made his debut with the KBS drama Golden Cross. He was last seen in the hit romantic fantasy See You In My 19th Life. The actor's upcoming movie Noryang: The Sea of Death is all set for a December release. He is currently considering his role in Love in the Moonlight.

