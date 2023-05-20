Ahn Bo Hyun transforms into a heartbroken Moon Seo Ha in new stills for tvN’s See You in My 19th Life

Ahn Bo Hyun's stills from ‘See You in My 19th Life’ on tvN were first made public. Women's hearts are broken and expectations are raised for Ahn Bo Hyun's unusual acting transformation in the role of Moon Seo Ha, who shed 8 kilograms for the role.

See You in My 19th Life:

As the 19th life of ‘Ban Ji Eum,’ who remembers her previous lives, visits ‘Moon Seo Ha,’ whom she must meet, the drama is a reincarnation romance. It depends on the webtoon by Lee Hye, who distributed the famous Naver Webtoon 'I Love You Today' sequentially. It remained at the top of the Naver Webtoon popularity chart due to its fresh setting, delicate drawing style, and solid story about a character who reincarnates 19 times. Ahn Bo Hyun assumes the role of Moon Seo Ha, a conglomerate of the second generation who never forgets his past. He is a fussbudget with a fragile and sensitive character, yet the demise of Yoon Joo Won (Kim Si Ah), her most memorable love and Ban Ji Eum (Shin Hye Sun's) eighteenth past life, left a scar in her heart. However, as he meets Ji Eum, the other half of the "19th episode of his life," who has devoted her life to reuniting with him, he rekindles the special feelings he felt when he was her first love.

The stills:

With a sharp nose and a perfectly fitted suit, Ahn Bo Hyun in the stills steals the spotlight. The unmoved posture and sharp eyes convey the dignity and charisma of the second-generation perfectionist conglomerate. Additionally, his dark, melancholy eyes, tightly pursed lips, and subtle sexiness captivate women. As a result, expectations about how Ahn Bo Hyun's innocent man with the scars of his first love will be drawn are raised when Ahn Bo Hyun's expression appears throughout the drama. tvN's new Saturday drama ‘See You in My 19th Life’ will premiere on Saturday, June 17th at 9:20 PM KST.

ALSO READ: WATCH: NCT’s Taeyong brings out his creative side in new concept teasers for solo debut SHALALA

Advertisement