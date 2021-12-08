Ahn Eun Jin and Kim Kyung Nam slowly fall in love in new preview for JTBC’s ‘Only One Person’

The melodrama teaser video and poster released on December 8th contains the love of Insook (Ahn Eun Jin) and Woocheon (Kim Kyung Nam), who met in a life that was thought to be the end, and are more affectionate and precious. According to Kim Kyung Nam, the two are "two people who were born at the same time and have lived through their own pains, meet at the bottom of the floor, love passionately more than anyone else and be on each other's side".

It is even more exciting to see how the life and love of Insook and Woocheon, which began only after the end was scheduled, will unfold in the episodes.

It is said that they unexpectedly caught up in the murder case makes their melodramatic life even more poignant. This is why Ahn Eun Jin explained, "Insook and Woo Cheon know all too well that they can give up on each other to save each other. That's the scariest thing."

Ahn Eun Jin and Kim Kyung Nam are also very dependent on each other like the characters in the play. “Kim Kyung Nam is a great actor, so there are many times when it’s good,” said Ahn Eun Jin, who shed his luck, “When I see the sadness he expresses, I focus on myself and follow the flow without doing anything. There is a lot of talk about 'it seems to be a character in life'," she said, demonstrating strong trust.

Kim Kyung Nam also said, "I am very dependable because she is an actor who gives the other person a warm heart and pure and healthy energy. Thanks to her, I seem to be able to concentrate more on the role."

The production team said, "On December 20, the melodrama of Pyo Insook and Min Woocheon's passionate life will begin." The first broadcast will be on JTBC on Monday, December 20th at 11PM.

ALSO READ: 'Only One Person' staff member tests positive for Covid 19; Red Velvet's Joy & cast members test negative

