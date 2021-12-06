Ahn Eun Jin, Red Velvet’s Joy and Kang Ye Won share an interesting relationship in ‘Only One Person’ preview

The video released on December 6th begins with the strong lines of Magdalena (Lee Su Mi), a nun of the hospice 'Morning Light', saying, "Everyone dies." Her subsequent narration presents a new perspective on death. “It’s just the difference between knowing when you’re going to die or not knowing when you’re going to die”, rather, it’s an “opportunity to discover, love, appreciate, and feel something new”.

Most happiness is in very trivial moments, and if you realize that happiness without overdoing it, each day will look different and different. Magdalena's warm voice telling her to not miss this and live a good life tells that she is talking about death, but that it is not just fearful and frightening. Insook, Seyeon, and Mido gathered in 'Morning Light' will show the process of realizing their meaning.

Together, the three women, who have been sentenced to a short life, share a miraculous journey toward the light that might have been lonely alone. Of course, there are times when they fight because of their different personalities, but they plan to experience and learn many things together, such as friendship, love, comfort, reconciliation, consideration, and death, and become precious to each other.

Min Woo Cheon (Kim Kyung Nam) is the only 'one person' who has approached In Sook head on. It is thanks to each other's existence that they can show each other a warm smile that they have never had in their twisted lives. 'Death' may come at such an unexpected moment, and perhaps at a moment considered trivial. The first episode will be on JTBC on Monday, December 20th at 11PM KST.

