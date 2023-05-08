Ahn Eun Jin reunites with Hospital Playlist co-stars Jeon Mi Do and Shin Hyun Been on her birthday; See PICS

On May 7th, Ahn Eun Jin posted several selfies taken with Jeon Mi Do and Shin Hyun Been and gave a peek into her birthday celebrations. She shared the photos on her personal Instagram story and penned a short caption. The actress wrote, "With my pretty unnies (formal term for women older than them)". In the photo, Ahn Eun Jin, Jeon Mi Do and Shin Hyun Been are enjoying a meal with makeup-free faces and dressed-up fashion. The unrivaled beauty that cannot be hidden in a natural atmosphere cannot be overlooked.

After appearing on tvN's 'Hospital Playlist', the three of them have continued to meet and released pretty pictures. It seems that this meeting was held to celebrate Ahn Eun Jin's 33rd birthday on May 6th.

About Hospital Playlist:

Hospital Playlist follows the lives of five doctors in their forties, Lee Ik Jun (Jo Jung Suk), Ahn Jeong Won (Yoo Yeon Seok), Kim Jun Wan (Jung Kyung Ho), Yang Seok Hyung (Kim Dae Myung) and Chae Song Hwa (Jeon Mi Do), working at the Yulje Medical Centre, who first became friends during medical school. Ahn Eun Jin played the role of Chu Min Ha, a second-year, later chief resident in obstetrics and gynecology. Shin Hyun Been played the role of Jang Gyeo Ul, a third-year resident, and later fellow in general surgery. As the only resident for general surgery, specialist doctors typically rely on her assistance for cases outside their scope. Jeon Mi Do played the role of Chae Song Hwa, an associate professor of neurosurgery and is known as a ‘ghost’ because she doesn’t seem real she does all her work but also makes time for herself while looking gorgeous.

Ahn Eun Jin’s activities:

Previously, On the afternoon of April 24th, Jeon Mi Do posted a photo with the caption, "Happiness is fleeting. So tantalizing." In the released photo, Jeon Mi Do is smiling wide at her camera. Even though the camera is shaking and out of focus, her happiness remains intact and makes the viewers smile. Ahn Eun Jin, who came across this, left a comment, "I am, ha ha ha ️." Ahn Eun Jin is currently acting in the ongoing JTBC series The Good Bad Mother as the mother of Lee Do Hyun’s children as well as his first love. Ra Mi Ran and others also act in the drama. She has recently received a lot of attention for her amazing acting skills and portrayal of her character.

