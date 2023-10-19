Ahn Hyo Seop and Chun Woo Hee long for each other in Sung Si Kyung and Naul's Even for a Moment MV

Ahn Hyo Seop and Chun Woo Hee collaborated to feature as leads for Sung Si Kyung and Naul’s Even for a Moment. The single, which was released on October 19, proved the celebrities' exceptional acting skills and had a long-lasting impression on the fans, just as Sung Si Kyung's agency had predicted. The beautifully crafted ballad will undoubtedly strike a deep chord with anybody who has experienced a breakup.

Ahn Hyo Seop and Chun Woo Hee's Chemistry in Even for a Moment MV wins heart

The music video starts with featuring Ahn Hyo Seop and Chun Woo Hee, a couple who recently broke up. The video chronicles their journey as they struggle with the stages of grieving and coping with the end of their relationship. The chemistry between Ahn Hyo Seop and Chun Woo Hee, even with limited shared screen time is so deep that one can sense the emotions they feel just by looking into their eyes.

The song starts with gentle piano tunes, followed by Sung Si Kyung’s magical vocals. He evokes the pain of losing a loved one and the longing to hold them close, even if it means only for a moment. Soon, Naul's vocals add an extra layer of depth to the song making the viewers feel different emotions at the same time. You might not even notice Ahn Hyo Seop and Chun Woo Hee are acting, owing to how effortlessly the songs lure you in with their compelling acting skills.

More about Ahn Hyo Seop and Chun Woo Hee’s Even for a Moment MV

The song’s lyrics are penned by Park Joo Yeon who is renowned for his collaborations with Cho Yong Pil, Im Chang Jung etc. The announcement of roping in the Business Proposal actor and the Argon actor was made on October 13, by Sung Si Kyung’s agency SK Jaewon. Meanwhile, the single marks the comeback of the Eternally singer after two and half years after Siot. The agency earlier mentioned that they were thrilled to onboard such talented artists on one project, and showed their full faith in Ahn Hyo Seop and Chun Woo Hee’s acting skills stating "Be prepared to be stunned by their breathtaking looks and extraordinarily emotional acting."

