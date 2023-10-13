Ahn Hyo Seop and Chun Woo Hee to lead Sung Si Kyung's latest music video

South Korea’s top stars Ahn Hyo Seop and Chun Woo Hee will be teaming up for the new project. The duo is set to bring fresh energy as the leads in the music video for Sun Si Kyung’s upcoming single Us, Even for a Moment (literal title). The news was announced by Sung Si Kyung’s agency. The single will also mark Sun Si Kyung’s comeback after his last full-length album Siot. Check out the details.

Sung Si Kyung's latest MV to feature Ahn Hyo Seop and Chun Woo Hee as the leads

On October 13, the agency of the Eternally singer SSK confirmed the news stating that the Business Proposal and the Argon star will be featured as a lead in the upcoming single by Sung Si Kyung. They went on to say with delight that it is rare for this array of abilities to come together in one project. The agency added, “Expect to be surprised by their stunning appearances and their incredibly moving acting.”

Ahn Hyo Seop and Chun Woo Hee's upcoming MV to drop on this date

On October 19 at 6 p.m. Korean Standard Time (2:30 PM Indian Standard Time), Sung Si Kyung will make his return to the spotlight after nearly two and a half years with the release of the song Us, Even for a Moment. (Literal title). This comes after the release of his last album Siot. Chun Woo Hee and Ahn Hyo Seop's exceptional acting talents are sure to bring in a lot of fans. Additionally, the song goes in-depth on the complex emotions that persist after a romantic engagement. Reportedly, the song lyrics are penned by none other than Park Joo Yeon, known for his works with renowned artists such as Cho Yong Pil, Im Chang Jung, and more.

Ahn Hyo Seop and Chun Woo Hee's recent activities

Ahn Hyo Seop, renowned for his roles in Korean dramas such as Doctor Romantic, Business Proposal, and more, was recently seen in the series A Time Called You alongside Vincenzo actress Jeon Yeo Been. The show was widely successful, securing one of the highest viewership ratings on Netflix. Meanwhile, Jang Ki Yong from My Roommate is a Gumiho and Chun Woo Hee, known for her performance in Be Melodramatic, have officially announced their collaboration in the upcoming K-drama titled Although I Am Not a Hero (literal title).

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: LE SSERAFIM joins the Louis Vuitton family as their latest brand ambassador, unveils stunning photo campaign