Ahn Hyo Seop and Jeon Yeo Been starrer A Time called You unveils official trailer and poster

The Netflix South Korean television series, A Time Called You starring Ahn Hyo Seop and Jeon Yeo Been, has unveiled its official poster and trailer. The K-drama is a remake of a hit 2019 Taiwanese series named Someday or One Day. This time-slip K-drama has a hint of a mystery element to it, along with gorgeous imagery, which makes fans curious and intrigued about what the K-drama is actually about.

Official Trailer of A Time Called You

The trailer begins with Jun Hee, who is still yearning for her late boyfriend. She plays a mysterious cassette which promises to transport her to her happiest memories through its music. She is then shown waking up in the past and encounters Si Heon, who bears an uncanny resemblance to her deceased lover, the person she had longed to meet. Through a twist of fate, she finds herself inhabiting the body of 18-year-old Min Joo. As she navigates her new reality, she meets Si Heon's best friend, In Gyu, who eventually develops a crush on her. The trailer reveals a series of events through flashbacks, depicting a bittersweet love triangle in the making, intertwined with mysterious occurrences that pose a danger to Min Joo's life.

Watch the trailer of A Time Called You below:

A Time Called You official poster shows Ahn Hyo Seop and Jeon Yeo Been as a happy couple

The mystical poster features the couple playfully running around, with a line separating them, indicating some kind of crack between them. It is further deepened by a misaligned background, which hints towards the storyline of the show. What also draws viewers' attention are the texts above both the leads saying, “I can tell as soon as I see you,” and “I will go see you,” hinting at a difference in time and space between the two of them.

Delving into the story of A Time Called You

This time-travel-based mystery romance features a dreamlike setting, with Jeon Yeo Been as the main protagonist, Jun Hee, who is missing her late boyfriend Yeon Jun, played by Ahn Hyo Seop. She wishes for a second chance and mysteriously travels back in time to 1998. She ends up in the body of a different person - an 18-year-old high schooler named Min Joo, and she encounters Si Heon, who remarkably resembles her late boyfriend. The story revolves around Jun Hee as she tries to navigate this new reality while juggling between Si Heon and In Kyu, played by Kang Hoon, who seems to have an unrequited love for Min Joo.

A Time Called You is set to release on September 8.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: SF9's Rowoon to appear in Ahn Hyo Seop and Jeon Yeo Been's A Time Called You; Agency confirms