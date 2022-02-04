Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Sejeong share a teasing relationship in the ‘A Business Proposal’ poster

On February 4th, the production team of SBS's new Monday-Tuesday drama 'A Business Proposal' released the main poster foretelling the collaboration of male and female protagonists Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Sejeong in as a ‘rom-com couple’. The first episode is out on February 21.

'A Business Proposal' is an office romance which is full of thrills between a CEO with a genius talent and an employee who cheated on his identity. Ahn Hyo Seop takes on the role of Kang Tae Moo, a perfect CEO with outstanding looks, natural wealth, and excellent business ability, and Kim Sejeong takes on the role of Shin Ha Ri, an employee who is in danger of hiding her identity after meeting the CEO of her company.

The released main poster heralds a sweet and crazy romance story between Kang Tae Moo (Ahn Hyo Seop) and Shin Ha Ri (Kim Sejeong) that will unfold inside the company. The main poster draws attention as it was created based on the cover of the original webtoon, which gained explosive popularity. 'A Business Proposal' is based on a web novel of the same name serialised on Kakao Page, and it was also produced as a webtoon to build a fandom.

The original web novels and webtoons have been recognized for their attractiveness and fun, with the cumulative number of reads exceeding 320 million at home and abroad. The chemistry between Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Sejeong, who reproduced the webtoon cover as it is, makes 'A Business Proposal', which will be reborn as a drama, even more awaited.

On the other hand, SBS's new Monday-Tuesday drama 'A Business Proposal' will be broadcasted for the first time on February 21.

