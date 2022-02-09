Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Sejeong starrer ‘A Business Proposal’ first episode to be postponed to THIS date

On the morning of February 9th, SBS' drama 'A Business Proposal' made an official statement saying, "In order to change the filming schedule due to COVID-19 and to secure a safe production environment, we inevitably decided to postpone the first broadcast by one week." They added, "It will be aired for the first time from February 21st to February 28th.

'A Business Proposal' is based on a web novel of the same name serialized on Kakao Page, and it was also produced as a webtoon, which was explosively popular and Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Sejeong, Kim Min Gyu, and Seol In Ah will be appearing in the drama.

Previously, they had released the character, couple and group posters for the upcoming drama and they all look absolutely gorgeous in the office setting. In the character posters, the actors unveil one aspect of their characters- the part that controls their entire personality.

Shin Ha Ri (Kim Sejeong) is a single woman and works for a company. She has a male friend, who she has had a crush on for a long time, but she learns he has a girlfriend. Shin Ha Ri feels sad and decides to meet her friend Jin Young Seo, who is a daughter of a chaebol family. Jin Young Seo then asks Shin Ha Ri to take her place on a blind date and even offers some money for her time. Shin Ha Ri accepts her friend's offer.

She goes out on a blind date as Jin Young Seo, while having the intention to get rejected by her date. When she sees her blind date, Shin Ha Ri is dumbfounded. Her blind date is Kang Tae Mu (Ahn Hyo Seop). He is the CEO of the company where she works.

ALSO READ: Lee Sang Hee to reunite with ‘All of Us Are Dead’ director for new thriller drama lead by Park Bo Young?

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the news? Let us know in the comments below.